Updated 25 October 2026 at 21:08 IST Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge In Trouble Over Derogatory Remark On PM Modi's Father, Complaint Lodged In Patna BJP state working committee member filed a written complaint against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at Patna's Kotwali police station for alleged derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father.