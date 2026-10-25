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  • Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge In Trouble Over Derogatory Remark On PM Modi's Father, Complaint Lodged In Patna

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge In Trouble Over Derogatory Remark On PM Modi's Father, Complaint Lodged In Patna

BJP state working committee member filed a written complaint against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at Patna's Kotwali police station for alleged derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father.

Abhishek Tiwari
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Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge In Trouble Over Derogatory Remark On PM Modi's Father, Complaint Lodged In Patna
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge In Trouble Over Derogatory Remark On PM Modi's Father, Complaint Lodged In Patna | Image: ANI

Patna: A BJP state working committee member filed a written complaint against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at Patna's Kotwali police station for alleged derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father.

Further details awaited. 
 

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Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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