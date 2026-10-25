Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge In Trouble Over Derogatory Remark On PM Modi's Father, Complaint Lodged In Patna
BJP state working committee member filed a written complaint against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at Patna's Kotwali police station for alleged derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father.
- India News
- 1 min read
Patna: A BJP state working committee member filed a written complaint against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at Patna's Kotwali police station for alleged derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father.
Further details awaited.
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