Published 17:56 IST, November 14th 2024
Congress Promising Gas Cylinders To Infiltrators, Playing With Country's Future For Votes: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Congress is compromising with the future of the country by promising gas cylinders and other freebies to infiltrators
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manas Gupta
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image: ANI
