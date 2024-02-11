Congress Remembers Poor, Farmers & Villages Only During Elections: PM Modi

Those Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district attempts to destroy Sanskrit were unsuccessful, will never succeed: PM Modi in MP | Image: BJP4India/X

Jhabua: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Sunday to demonstrate how the BJP government is working for tribal welfare, while adding that the opposition and Congress only remember villages, poor people, and farmers just ahead of elections. Addressing a public gathering of tribals, he stated, "We started a campaign against sickle cell anaemia not for votes but for the health of tribals."

Modi criticised the opposition Congress and claimed that the Congress and its allies are resorting to desperate tactics due to an anticipated defeat, with their motto being ‘loot and divide’.

"The Congress remembers villages, the poor and farmers only during elections," he added.

Modi subsequently stated with confidence that even opposition leaders are predicting a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory with phrases like 'abki baar 400 paar'.

In his address, he additionally projected that the BJP's 'lotus' symbol will win more than 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Despite being in Jhabua, Modi clarified that he wasn't campaigning but serving the people. "I have come to Jhabua not to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections but as your sevak," the prime minister said.

During his visit, Modi also added about the government's efforts in Madhya Pradesh, referring to it as a ‘double engine government’ working at ‘double speed’. Modi additionally urged voters to increase polling by 370 votes in each booth to secure the BJP's victory in 370 Lok Sabha seats.