Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Congress Remembers Poor, Farmers & Villages Only During Elections: PM Modi

Modi subsequently stated with confidence that even opposition leaders are predicting a NDA victory with phrases like 'abki baar 400 paar'.

Digital Desk
Those made attempts to destroy Sanskrit were unsuccessful, will never succeed: PM Modi in MP
Those Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district attempts to destroy Sanskrit were unsuccessful, will never succeed: PM Modi in MP | Image:BJP4India/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jhabua: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Sunday to demonstrate how the BJP government is working for tribal welfare, while adding that the opposition and Congress only remember villages, poor people, and farmers just ahead of elections. Addressing a public gathering of tribals, he stated, "We started a campaign against sickle cell anaemia not for votes but for the health of tribals." 

Modi criticised the opposition Congress and claimed that the Congress and its allies are resorting to desperate tactics due to an anticipated defeat, with their motto being ‘loot and divide’. 

Advertisement

"The Congress remembers villages, the poor and farmers only during elections," he added.

Modi subsequently stated with confidence that even opposition leaders are predicting a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory with phrases like 'abki baar 400 paar'.

Advertisement

In his address, he additionally projected that the BJP's 'lotus' symbol will win more than 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Despite being in Jhabua, Modi clarified that he wasn't campaigning but serving the people. "I have come to Jhabua not to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections but as your sevak," the prime minister said.

 During his visit, Modi also added about the government's efforts in Madhya Pradesh, referring to it as a ‘double engine government’ working at ‘double speed’. Modi additionally urged voters to increase polling by 370 votes in each booth to secure the BJP's victory in 370 Lok Sabha seats. 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 15:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. OTT Titles Releasing This Week: The Kerala Story, Abraham Ozler & More

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch

    Videos23 minutes ago

  3. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories28 minutes ago

  4. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections30 minutes ago

  5. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement