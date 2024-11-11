sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Congress Still Undecided on Haryana Legislature Party Leader As Winter Session Nears

Published 23:51 IST, November 11th 2024

Congress Still Undecided on Haryana Legislature Party Leader As Winter Session Nears

The Haryana Assembly's winter session will begin on November 13. Congress is yet to decide the Legislature party leader.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Haryana Assembly's winter session from Nov 13, no CLP leader yet
Haryana Assembly's winter session from Nov 13, no CLP leader yet | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:51 IST, November 11th 2024