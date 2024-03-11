Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Students Union, the student wing of the Congress party, on Sunday, staged a protest against the Students' Federation of India (SFI) at the Kerala University Union Youth Festival 2024. The KSU protestors staged a sit-in protest at the senate hall and the main venue, alleging that SFI activists had assaulted those of their number attempting to attend the art festival. The protestors were removed by the police soon thereafter and SFI leaders refuted the allegations being made by the KSU.

Leader of the Opposition in the state, VD Satheesan alleged that ‘SFI goons’ are attacking the KSU members “on the direction of the Chief Minister. KSU office-bearers are being attacked everywhere.”

TV channels covering the event showed certain participants alleging that the protest activities of the KSU delayed their programmes.

"They (KSU) can protest but we are waiting for hours after putting on makeup and dressing up for the competition. They should understand our emotions also," students were seen talking to the media.

The university youth festival has been marred by controversy after a case was registered against a judge and two trainers of the Margamkali competition, for their alleged involvement in bribery for manipulating the results.

Police had on Saturday registered a case and arrested Shaji, a judge of the competition and two trainers, Jomet and Sooraj over the allegations. The university officials later suspended the Margamkali competition and said it would be held at a later date.

The festival was in the news after the Kerala University Vice-Chancellor on March 4, barred the students' union from using the name 'Intifada' for the youth festival, citing its association with the Palestinian uprisings against Israel, and said the festival platform cannot be used to propagate any type of ideologies.

The festival began on March 7 and will conclude on March 11.

With inputs from PTI.