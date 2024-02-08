English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 06:48 IST

Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on DK Suresh

PM Modi hit out at the Congress and took a veiled attack at Karnataka Congress MLA DK Suresh, attacking him over his ‘separate country’ for South India remark

Srinwanti Das
PM Modi hit out at the Congress and took a veiled attack at Karnataka Congress MLA DK Suresh
PM Modi hit out at the Congress and took a veiled attack at Karnataka Congress MLA DK Suresh | Image:Republic
PM Modi in Rajya Sabha LIVE: Replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of creating narratives to divide the country, stating that the grand old party is now trying to create north-south divide.

PM Modi hit out at the Congress and took a veiled attack at Karnataka Congress MLA DK Suresh, attacking him over his controversial ‘separate country’ for South India remark.

Earlier in his address to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, “It is shocking that some people are talking about dividing our nation. Forget about uniting, all they want to do is break this country into pieces. Desh ke itne tukde kar chuke ho aap… (Even after dividing the country into so many pieces), you are not satisfied. Do you want to divide it further? How long will you keep doing it?”

“Divisive politics over government funds is dangerous. State politics on national resources is dangerous. We cannot see state funds in a narrow prism,” the prime minister said during the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha.

“Humara tax, humara money; ye kaisi bhasha boli ja rahi hai? (Our tax, our money. What kind of language is this?)” he asked, taking on the opposition, adding, "“Mera desh Bangalore, Chennai, Telangana, Puri sab jagah hai. I don’t discriminate against states,” he added.

“The Congress strangled democracy for power and dismissed democratically elected governments. The Congress has been against Dalits, backwards, tribals and had it not been for Babasaheb Ambedkar, they would not have got any reservations," he added.

DK Suresh, a Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru, caused a huge political row after he claimed that the Centre was collecting crores in taxes from the southern states while providing them a negligible share of the funds collected. He added that soon there will be a demand for a separate country if the 'injustice' continues. "The Centre is not giving the proper share of GST and direct taxes to South Indian states. We are facing grave injustice. The money collected from southern states through taxes is going to North Indian states. If this continues, we will be forced to demand a separate country," the Congress leader said.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 15:04 IST

