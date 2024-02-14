Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:24 IST
Rajya Sabha Election 2024: Congress Turncoat Milind Deora Named as Shinde-led-Sena's Candidate
Congress Turncoat Milind Deora has been announced as Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's candidate for upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.
Deora will submit his nomination tomorrow. He recently left Congress, severing family links to the great old party that dated back decades.
Milind Deora Left Congress; Grand Old Party Alleges Exit Timed By PM Modi
In a big setback to Congress, Miling Deora filed in resignation from the Congress. The Congress alleged that his timing of exit from the party was decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Prime Minister has decided this, there is no doubt about it."
While speaking to news agency ANI, Jairam Ramesh also remembered Milind's father, Murli Deora and highlighted his leadership and strong association with the Congress party. He said, “He (Murli Deora, father of Milind Deora) was a big leader of our party and he had a friendship with all parties but he was a stalwart Congressman. I remember him today.”
Apart from Deora, veteran Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Baba Siddiqui have left the grand old party recently.
