English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 15:24 IST

Rajya Sabha Election 2024: Congress Turncoat Milind Deora Named as Shinde-led-Sena's Candidate

Congress Turncoat Milind Deora has been announced as Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's candidate for upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Digital Desk
Milind Deora
Congress Turncoat Milind Deora Named as Shinde Sena's Candidate in RS Election | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Rajya Sabha Elections: Congress Turncoat Milind Deora has been announced as Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's candidate for upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Deora will submit his nomination tomorrow. He recently left Congress, severing family links to the great old party that dated back decades.

Advertisement

Milind Deora Left Congress; Grand Old Party Alleges Exit Timed By PM Modi 

In a big setback to Congress, Miling Deora filed in resignation  from the Congress. The Congress alleged that his timing of exit from the party was decided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Advertisement

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Prime Minister has decided this, there is no doubt about it." 

While speaking to news agency ANI, Jairam Ramesh also remembered Milind's father, Murli Deora and highlighted his leadership and strong association with the Congress party. He said, “He (Murli Deora, father of Milind Deora) was a big leader of our party and he had a friendship with all parties but he was a stalwart Congressman. I remember him today.”

Advertisement

Apart from Deora, veteran Congress leaders  Ashok Chavan and Baba Siddiqui have left the grand old party recently. 
 

 

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 15:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

14 minutes ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

an hour ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

an hour ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

an hour ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

4 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

16 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

16 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

16 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

16 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

16 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

17 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI posts biggest 1-day gain in a year, hits record high

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. BOC Aviation Inks Finance Lease Deal for Four Airbus A320NEO with IndiGo

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali LIVE: 'Lip Service is Not Enough', WB Governor on Violence

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. 'Those who are MARRIED...': Dhawan's video on Valentines Day GOES VIRAL

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  5. Bengal BJP Chief Injured After Clash With Cops Enroute Sandeshkhali

    India News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement