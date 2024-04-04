The deceased has been identified as Annappa Basappa Nimbal, a native of Athani. | Image: Republic

Belagavi: A Congress worker was hacked to death by unknown men in Belagavi district in Karnataka. The deceased has been identified as Annappa Basappa Nimbal, a native of Athani.

According to sources, the incident took place at Khilegaon-Athani Road on the outskirts of the village in Belagavi district.

Sources revealed that a group of unknown men attacked him with sharp weapons leaving him bleeding profusely. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police sources said that they are probing different angles. They said the murder didn’t seem to be politically-motivated.

Police have launched an investigation to nab the perpetrators. More details are awaited.

