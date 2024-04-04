×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 10:51 IST

Congress Worker Hacked to Death in Karnataka's Belagavi

According to sources, the incident took place at Khilegaon-Athani Road on the outskirts of the village in Belagavi district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The deceased has been identified as Annappa Basappa Nimbal, a native of Athani. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Belagavi: A Congress worker was hacked to death by unknown men in Belagavi district in Karnataka. The deceased has been identified as Annappa Basappa Nimbal, a native of Athani.

According to sources, the incident took place at Khilegaon-Athani Road on the outskirts of the village in Belagavi district.

Sources revealed that a group of unknown men attacked him with sharp weapons leaving him bleeding profusely. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police sources said that they are probing different angles. They said the murder didn’t seem to be politically-motivated. 

Police have launched an investigation to nab the perpetrators. More details are awaited.
 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 10:45 IST

