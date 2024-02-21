Rahul Gandhi Poses as ‘Lord Krishna’, Stokes Controversy

Advertisement

Kanpur: Congress workers put up posters showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'Lord Krishna' and UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai as 'Arjun' before the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Kanpur on February 21.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP, stated on February 21 that there is an increasing amount of hostility in the nation as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra approached Uttar Pradesh.

He went on to say that injustice against the poor is the cause of the rising violence and hatred. Justice is only for the billionaires, he further added.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, “In my very first visit, I asked thousands of people, What is the reason behind the hatred that is on spread in this country? I asked the farmers, labourers, and unemployed youth, Why is there so much hatred in the country? Why is it spreading? And the answer that I received from thousands of people was that poor people cannot get justice in this country. Justice is only for billionaires.”

#WATCH | Kanpur, UP: Congress workers put up posters showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'Lord Krishna' and UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai as 'Arjun' before the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Kanpur today pic.twitter.com/fzQt6fmcrk — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' reached Prayagraj at around 4.00 pm on February 18.

UP Congress president Ajay Rai and other party leaders were seen moving in an open jeep during the yatra.

Senior party leader Pramod Tiwari said that Rahul Gandhi reached Swaraj Bhavan straight from the airport, where he met the party workers and started his yatra. (With inputs from PTI)

