Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 12:02 IST

Rahul Gandhi Poses as ‘Lord Krishna’, Stokes Controversy

Congress workers put up posters showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'Lord Krishna' and UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai as 'Arjun'.

Digital Desk
poster
Rahul Gandhi Poses as ‘Lord Krishna’, Stokes Controversy | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kanpur: Congress workers put up posters showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'Lord Krishna' and UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai as 'Arjun' before the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Kanpur on February 21. 

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP, stated on February 21 that there is an increasing amount of hostility in the nation as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra approached Uttar Pradesh. 

Advertisement

He went on to say that injustice against the poor is the cause of the rising violence and hatred.  Justice is only for the billionaires, he further added.

 Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, “In my very first visit, I asked thousands of people, What is the reason behind the hatred that is on spread in this country? I asked the farmers, labourers, and unemployed youth, Why is there so much hatred in the country? Why is it spreading? And the answer that I received from thousands of people was that poor people cannot get justice in this country. Justice is only for billionaires.”

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' reached Prayagraj at around 4.00 pm on February 18. 

Advertisement

 UP Congress president Ajay Rai and other party leaders were seen moving in an open jeep during the yatra.

Senior party leader Pramod Tiwari said that Rahul Gandhi reached Swaraj Bhavan straight from the airport, where he met the party workers and started his yatra. (With inputs from PTI) 

Advertisement

 



 

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 11:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

13 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

13 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

14 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

14 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

14 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

14 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

14 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

14 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

14 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

14 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Do You Know - These Are The Most Emotional Zodiac Signs

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  2. 'End of an Era', Says Ex Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Fali Nariman

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. 'They Don't Make Them Like Him Anymore': Singhvi on Fali S Nariman

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. WFP Pauses Food Deliveries to Gaza Amid ‘Chaos, Gunfire and Looting’

    World14 minutes ago

  5. Rahul Gandhi Poses as ‘Lord Krishna’, Stokes Controversy

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo