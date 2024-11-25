'Conspiracy of Police Administration': Sambhal Violence Accused SP MP Denies Allegations

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, who is accused of instigating violence in Sambhal over the mosque survey has denied the allegations, and accused the Uttar Pradesh police administration of 'conspiracy' while claiming that the case registered against him was false, as he was not in the state when the violence erupted.

Speaking to ANI, Rehman Barq said, “The incident that the police administration carried out in Sambhal has shaken the entire humanity and has tarnished the image of the state and the country. Yesterday, I was not even present in the state, let alone Sambhal, I had gone to Bengaluru to attend the meeting of the India Muslim Personal Law Board, but a case was filed against me.”

"It is a conspiracy of the police administration. When the public does not know when you are coming for a survey, then what conspiracy will they do?. As a part of a conspiracy, they have used weapons, they have murdered our 5 innocent people, many others are injured, a false case has been registered. I want a murder case should be registered against these officers and they should be put behind bars," said the SP MP.

Earlier in the day, Moradabad Police Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh confirmed on that those accused in the Sambhal incident include an Samajwadi Party (SP) MP and the son of a local MLA, adding further he assured that the situation in the site of violence is now peaceful, and an investigation is underway.

"The situation in Sambhal is peaceful. An investigation is underway. FIRs have been registered. FIR regarding instigation has been registered against Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq and local MLA's son. 4 people have died.

The injured are being treated. Strict action will be taken, if needed NSA will also be imposed," said the Moradabad Police Commissioner.

In a joint press conference, Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi informed that a complaint has been filed against as many as 800 people after the violence.

SP Bishnoi also said that two accused, identified as Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal had been arrested for allegedly instigating the mob to the violence.

Addressing the media, SP Bishnoi said, “Our sub-inspector Deepak Rathi who got injured yesterday has filed a complaint against 800 people. Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal have been made accused. He said they instigated the mob. Barq was given notice earlier too. He had given provocative speeches earlier too and he was told not to do so.”

"15 policemen have been injured in the incident. 23 people have been arrested so far. All the accused will be arrested and legal action will be taken," said the SP.

Samajwadi Party MP, Zia Ur Rehman Barq also spoke to ANI and said, “It is so unfortunate, it is a pre-planned incident. Across the country, Muslims are being targeted and such a bad situation has never happened after independence. The way the Places of Worship Act is being violated. One by one pleas are being submitted and hearing is happening on the same day itself and order is also coming, same day DM and SP went and conducted the survey. People were stopped from offering Namaz. What was the necessity of a second survey?”

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Monday said that the survey at the mosque in Sambhal was being carried out under the orders of the court and that a fair investigation would be carried out into the violence incident that claimed the lives of 4 and injured many yesterday.

"A survey was being carried out there (Sambhal) on the orders of the court. Whatever incident happened is very sad. A fair investigation will be conducted into the incident," Deputy CM Pathak told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Inspector General of police (DIG), Moradabad Range, Muniraj G on Monday confirmed that the death toll in the Sambhal violence" violence has risen to four following the ruckus and stone pelting incident over an ASI survey of the Mughal-era mosque of the district.

DIG Muniraj G also stated that four FIRs had been filed in connection with the incident, and actions are being taken against those responsible.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, the DIG said, “The current situation in Sambhal is peaceful. Police have been deployed at important places. Last night, we confirmed three deaths but today while undergoing treatment in Moradabad, another person succumbed to his injuries. A total of 4 deaths have taken place.”

"Looking at the situation, we will remove the suspension on the internet. Actions are being taken against the accused. I appeal to the people of Sambhal to maintain peace. Four FIRs have been registered in total," said the official.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed with the National Human Rights Commission on behalf of DK Foundation of Freedom and Justice in connection with the violent protest in Sambhal, Moradabad.The DK Foundation of Freedom and Justice took suo motu cognizance under the provisions of its Memorandum of Article and filed a petition on the basis of the viral video of the incident that took place in Sambhal.

In the petition, the organization claimed that the police administration was taking action only against the Muslim community.

The petition also said that due to indiscriminate firing by the police administration, three people of the Muslim community died, which is a condemnable incident and a matter of investigation.

In wake of the violence that erupted after an ASI survey at a Mughal-era mosque in Sambhal, the district administration on Monday announced that outsiders, social organizations, or public representatives will be barred from entering Sambhal without prior authorization from the authorities.

According to an official notification from Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya, “Any outsider, social organization or public representative without the orders of the authorities will be prohibited from entering Sambhal.”

Security has been heightened near the Shahi Jama Masjid in the area to maintain order and prevent any escalation of violence following the initial incident of ruckus and violence in Sambhal.

Security was deployed with two-way radios for communication, security batons, flashlights, firearms, vehicle barriers and metal detectors to maintain the level of security for local regulations.

Police officials in the area conducted patrolling to deter any criminal activity and maintain order, and ensure the safety of people and property by offering a visible security presence.These measures come to effect after a survey team that had arrived at the Shahi Jama Masjid to conduct a survey of the mosque in

Sambhal district on Sunday morning amid heavy police deployment faced stone-pelting from some “anti-social elements.”

The said survey was part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, who claimed the mosque was originally a temple.