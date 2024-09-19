Published 18:58 IST, September 19th 2024
Conspiracy To Derail Doon Express Foiled In Rampur, 7 Metre Long Pole Found Placed On Railway Track
Another conspiracy to derail the Doon Express in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur has surfaced, where 7 metre long telecom pole was found placed on the railway track.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Conspiracy to derail Doon Express foiled in Uttar Pradesh where 7 metre long pole found placed on track | Image: Republic
