Constitution Debate Day 2: PM Modi to Respond in Lok Sabha Today | LIVE

The constitutional debate currently taking place in the Indian Parliament is a special two-day discussion held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949. The debate is scheduled for December 13-14 in the Lok Sabha and December 16-17 in the Rajya Sabha, it aims to reflect on the Constitution's significance and its evolution over the years.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the debate in the Lok Sabha on the very first day, whereas Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the discussion in the Rajya Sabha, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to deliver the concluding remarks in the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi is expected to reply to the two-day debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, PTI reported citing sources.