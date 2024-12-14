Published 06:53 IST, December 14th 2024
Constitution Debate Day 2: PM Modi to Respond in Lok Sabha Today | LIVE
The stage is all set for the Constitution debate in the Lok Sabha today. Stay tuned with Republic for the latest updates
The constitutional debate currently taking place in the Indian Parliament is a special two-day discussion held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949. The debate is scheduled for December 13-14 in the Lok Sabha and December 16-17 in the Rajya Sabha, it aims to reflect on the Constitution's significance and its evolution over the years.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh initiated the debate in the Lok Sabha on the very first day, whereas Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead the discussion in the Rajya Sabha, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to deliver the concluding remarks in the Lok Sabha.
PM Modi is expected to reply to the two-day debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, PTI reported citing sources.
Priyanka biggest threat to Rahul's political career: BJP's Amit Malviya on Cong MP's maiden speech
BJP IT department head Amit Malviya on Friday said Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could be "the biggest threat" to the political career of her brother and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi if her maiden speech in Lok Sabha was any indication.
Mahua's remarks spark uproar in Lok Sabha
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's reference to the death of a judicial officer triggered an uproar in the Lok Sabha on Friday with Union minister Kiren Rijiju accusing her of raising a matter settled by the Supreme Court and warning her of "appropriate parliamentary action".
Constitution debate: PM Modi to respond in Lok Sabha today
PM Modi is expected to reply to the two-day debate on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, PTI reported citing sources.
