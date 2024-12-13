Lok Sabha to Begin 2-Day Debate on Constitution Today | LIVE | Image: Sansad TV

Constitution Debate Today: Indian lawmakers are all set to begin the rare Constitution debate on Friday (December 13), marking the 75th anniversary of its adoption in the Lok Sabha. Union Defence Minister and BJP's most experienced leader Rajnath Singh is likely to initiate the discussion as per reports.

The debate comes amid a tense political standoff between the government and the Opposition, following alleged links of Soinia Gandhi-George Soros and Adani issue.