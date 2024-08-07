sb.scorecardresearch
  • Constitution Is A Powerful Tool To Curb Disparity, Says CJI D Y Chandrachud

Published 23:21 IST, August 7th 2024

Constitution Is A Powerful Tool To Curb Disparity, Says CJI D Y Chandrachud

Justice Chandrachud said in reality, justice means different things in different contexts and it takes a compassionate eye to spot injustice around them.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
23:21 IST, August 7th 2024