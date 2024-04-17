Advertisement

New Delhi: Vrindavan Heritage Tower, a 70-storey skyscraper temple is under construction in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.

The temple also called as Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir is being built at a cost $ 80 million (Rs 668.64 crore).

Advertisement

A top ISKCON leader told media that teh temple is likely to emerge as a major symbol of Indian culture internationally and would escalate tourism in India and local economy.

Vice chairman and co-mentor of the Global Hare Krishna Movement and senior vice president of ISKCON Bangalore, Chanchalapathi Dasa told PTI that there is a need of religious infrastructures to elevate tourism in India.

Advertisement

“And another example, I'll tell you, our honourable prime minister has been making a statement, giving a call to the Indian diaspora. Please bring five Americans from America to bring them to India and show them India. When you bring them to India, of course anybody who's coming from any part of the world, when they're coming to India, they're looking for spirituality," he added.

“Of course they may see good airports. All those things are also impressive and interesting and it should be there. They're also looking for spirituality. So we must have spiritual infrastructures, religious infrastructures, which you can be proud of, to bring foreigners and show them," the ISKCON leader said,

Advertisement

"And when you bring them to Vrindavan, you must be able to show this kind of a world-class infrastructure built around the message of Krishna. And so that is another important objective,” he added, explaining about the upcoming Vrindavan Heritage Tower.

Dasa cited Uttar Pradesh government's tourism estimates and said, “Currently, we have been told that 20 million people come to Vrindavan. The Government of Uttar Pradesh tourism estimates says that in the next six to 10 years, it is going to become five times more, which is 100 million. Our plans are to be able to cater to a very large number."

Advertisement

The temple complex will have one of the biggest parking facilities, multi-level parking, which can accommodate 3,000 cars at a time.

