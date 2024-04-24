Advertisement

Viral News: A video is going viral on social media showing a construction worker dancing to a popular Bollywood song.

The viral video is shared on instagram by sunilgupta_rk comes with an interesting caption that says, ‘Mere Pyar Ka Ras Jara chakhna’ a famous Bollywood song picturized on Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda and Madhuri Dixit.

The worker seen in the viral video is dancing on a construction site at this very song ‘Mere Pyar Ka Ras Jara chakhna’. In the viral video the worker is grooving effortlessly on the song along with his co-workers present at the construction site.

Watch Viral Dance Video Here:

The video of his dance moves is now going viral on social media with over million views and likes.

Netizens in the comment section are pouring in a lot of warmth and positivity. One comment says, ‘Govinda fan hai’, another comment says, ‘Wah bhai aap ne pura Dhamal macha di’.

screengrab of comment section

One more comment says, 'Awesome and that too balancing on bricks', user praising the workers dancing skills and balance that he made while dancing on bricks.

