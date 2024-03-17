Advertisement

Mumbai: According to a report by PTI, a Consumer forum found Flipkart guilty of engaging in unfair trade practices. The commission instructed Flipkart to compensate a customer with Rs 10,000 for the mental distress caused when his iPhone order was abruptly canceled.

This cancellation, deemed intentional to generate additional profit, was deemed a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Central Mumbai, as per an order issued last month.

The detailed order became available on Sunday.

The commission observed that although the customer received a refund, he deserved compensation for the distress and anguish caused by the sudden cancellation of his order.

The complainant, a resident of Dadar, alleged that he ordered an iPhone from Flipkart on July 10, 2022, and paid Rs 39,628 via credit card. While the phone was scheduled for delivery on July 12, he received an SMS six days later notifying him of the cancellation.

According to Flipkart, acting as an intermediary online platform, the complainant mistakenly considered them as the seller. They asserted that International Value Retail Private Limited was the actual seller and that Flipkart had no involvement in the transaction, as per PTI reports.

Despite Flipkart's claims, the commission found that the cancellation was unilaterally executed by Flipkart, despite ongoing communication with the complainant regarding his concerns.

The commission highlighted Flipkart's failure to provide evidence of multiple delivery attempts, as alleged by the company. Consequently, the commission ruled in favor of the complainant, ordering Flipkart to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental distress and Rs 3,000 towards costs.