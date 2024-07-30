sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Howrah-Mumbai Train Accident | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 20:47 IST, July 30th 2024

Contribute to Country's Development in Line with PM Modi's Vision: Haryana CM to Teachers

Saini was addressing a state-level orientation programme for newly-appointed trained graduate teachers in Panchkula, a release said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Contribute to Country's Development in Line with PM Modi's Vision: Haryana CM to Teachers
Contribute to Country's Development in Line with PM Modi's Vision: Haryana CM to Teachers | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

20:47 IST, July 30th 2024