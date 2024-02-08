English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

Controversial Video: Child Spotted Behind Steering Wheel In Bengaluru Traffic, Police Respond

Video in Bengaluru surfaces showing a child allegedly steering a car. Police respond, trace the vehicle, and announce necessary action.

Garvit Parashar
Video of child sitting behind the stering wheel sparks debate
Video of child sitting behind the stering wheel sparks debate | Image:X: @sagayrajp
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
A video circulating on X, has sparked a lot of outrage among netizens as it shows a young child allegedly steering a Mahindra Thar on a busy road in Bengaluru. The child is seated on the lap of a man, who appears to be letting the child control the vehicle.

A Journalist Sagay Raj P shared the video on X Monday, tagging the Bengaluru City Police and the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in his post. Moreover, he pointed out the serious traffic violation near MG Road Metro station, providing the vehicle number for identification.

“Dear sir Witnessed a clear violation near MG Road Metro station – a child behind the wheel driving a car. @BlrCityPolice @Jointcptraffic,” Sagay Raj P wrote.

The video prompted strong reactions on social media, with some defending the man's actions. One user argued, “He was not behind the wheel but on this father’s (assumption) lap holding on to the steering wheel…One who has kids will relate to what is happening there.”

Others expressed concern and criticism, drawing parallels with George Orwell's '1984.' A user remarked, “This is what George Orwell was talking about in ‘1984’.” Another user highlighted a broader issue, stating, “There is no violation, it’s a common sense that a child leg can’t reach the clutch/brakes he is just holding a steering and it’s common.”

“Vehicle traced. Needful necessary action for the violation taken, fine amount paid by the car owner,” the police had announced, sharing a blurred photo of the driver.
 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

