English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 24th, 2021 at 22:02 IST

Convene meeting to solve waterlogging issue in northwest Delhi: BJP MP urges Baijal

Convene meeting to solve waterlogging issue in northwest Delhi: BJP MP urges Baijal

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) BJP MP Hans Raj Hans has written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal urging him to convene a meeting of officials of departments concerned to solve the waterlogging problem in his northwest Delhi constituency.  In his letter, Hans has alleged "non cooperation of Delhi government agencies" in solving the waterlogging issue, and said the residents of his constituency were suffering a lot due to it.

"North-West Delhi is my constituency. Your kind attention is invited to severe civic problem of water logging in my north-west constituency, especially in Kirari, Mundka and Bawana Vidhan Sabhas," said Hans in the letter written on Wednesday.

Advertisement

In recent months owing to heavy rains, waterlogging in many parts of northwest Delhi has led to potholes on several roads, he said, urging Baijal to convene a meeting of government agencies concerned. PTI VIT TDS TDS

Advertisement

Published September 24th, 2021 at 22:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

8 minutes ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

18 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

18 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Not Invited To Big Events: Akhilesh Yadav on Rahul Gandhi's Yatra

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago

  2. LIVE | 'Rashtra Neeti' over 'Rajneeti' in NDA 3.0: PM Modi

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland Dear Lottery SUNDAY Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners

    Info8 minutes ago

  4. Are jobs for freshers declining? All you need to know

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  5. Submit your investment proofs before March 31

    Business News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo