Banda: Convicted gangster Mukhtar Ansari, who was lodged in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail in connection with various criminal cases, died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. He was 63.

Ansari was admitted to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda, after his health deteriorated while in prison. The medical college said in a statement that Mukhtar Ansari was brought into the hospital in an unconscious state after a bout of vomiting. At least nine doctors provided him with prompt medical treatment. However, the patient died of a heart attack.

An alert has been sounded in several districts of UP, including Mau, Ghazipur and Lucknow to avoid any untoward incident after the convicted gangster's death. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have also been imposed in Banda.

According to the latest development, Mukhtar's family will reach Banda hospital at 2:30 in the night. His post mortem will be conducted by a panel consisting of five doctors in front of family, say reports. The post mortem will be videographed.

After that, Mukhtar Ansari's body will be taken to Gazipur and handed over to his family.

Mukhtar Ansari was a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar. The convicted gangster was behind bars in UP and Punjab since 2005. He had over 60 criminal cases pending against him.

Ansari was sentenced in eight cases since September 2022 by different courts of UP, and was lodged in the Banda jail. His name was on the list of 66 gangsters issued by UP Police last year.