Updated March 18th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

Cop Allegedly Involved in Hit-And-Run Case in Central Delhi, Probe on

The collision resulted in minor damage to Ramesh's cab, however, he chose not to file a police complaint.

Reported by: Digital Desk
accident
Image used for representation | Image:social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: A Delhi Police Special Cell official was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run case in Central Delhi's Daryanganj-ITO stretch on Sunday morning, as per media reports.

The reports identified the head constable, Mohit, purportedly hit another vehicle, a cab driven by Ramesh, with his non-service vehicle.

The collision resulted in minor damage to Ramesh's cab, however, he chose not to file a police complaint.

Following this, Mohit faced action under section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act after the incident.

An official said, "We are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the area to determine if any other vehicles were involved in collisions with the Head Constable’s car."

 

 

 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

