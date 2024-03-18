Advertisement

New Delhi: A Delhi Police Special Cell official was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run case in Central Delhi's Daryanganj-ITO stretch on Sunday morning, as per media reports.

The reports identified the head constable, Mohit, purportedly hit another vehicle, a cab driven by Ramesh, with his non-service vehicle.

Advertisement

The collision resulted in minor damage to Ramesh's cab, however, he chose not to file a police complaint.

Following this, Mohit faced action under section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act after the incident.

Advertisement

An official said, "We are currently reviewing CCTV footage of the area to determine if any other vehicles were involved in collisions with the Head Constable’s car."