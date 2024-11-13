sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:01 IST, November 13th 2024

Cop Arrested for Selling Heroin at Jammu Hospital

A police constable, suspected to be a part of a drug syndicate in Jammu, was arrested for allegedly selling heroin on a hospital premises

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Cop arrested for selling heroin at Jammu hospital
Cop arrested for selling heroin at Jammu hospital | Image: Arrested representational image
