Published 19:44 IST, November 15th 2024
Cop Demands iPhone 16 as Bribe, Caught Red-Handed In Ahmedabad
Gujarat ACB arrested a police inspector for for allegedly demanding and accepting an iPhone 16 Pro from a fuel dealer near Ahmedabad.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Cop Demands iPhone 16 as Bribe, Caught Red-Handed In Ahmedabad | Image: PTI representative
