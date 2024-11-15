sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |

Published 19:44 IST, November 15th 2024

Cop Demands iPhone 16 as Bribe, Caught Red-Handed In Ahmedabad

Gujarat ACB arrested a police inspector for for allegedly demanding and accepting an iPhone 16 Pro from a fuel dealer near Ahmedabad.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Cop Demands iPhone 16 as Bribe, Caught Red-Handed In Ahmedabad
Cop Demands iPhone 16 as Bribe, Caught Red-Handed In Ahmedabad | Image: PTI representative
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

19:44 IST, November 15th 2024