Updated April 11th, 2024 at 23:56 IST
Maharashtra: Cop Hangs Himself Near Police Station In Thane District
A police constable allegedly committed suicide in Thane on Thursday, an official said.Anish S Kesar hanged himself near Badlapur police station, though the reason for this extreme act is not known.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra: Cop Hangs Himself Near Police Station In Thane District | Image:PTI
Thane: A police constable allegedly committed suicide in Thane on Thursday, an official said.
Anish S Kesar hanged himself near Badlapur police station, though the reason for this extreme act is not known. the official said.
Senior officials are at the spot and the process of registering a case was underway, he added.
Published April 11th, 2024 at 23:56 IST
