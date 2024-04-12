Maharashtra: Cop Hangs Himself Near Police Station In Thane District | Image: PTI

Thane: A police constable allegedly committed suicide in Thane on Thursday, an official said.

Anish S Kesar hanged himself near Badlapur police station, though the reason for this extreme act is not known. the official said.

Senior officials are at the spot and the process of registering a case was underway, he added.