New Delhi: In a breakthrough, an international passport scam was unravelled, where a 33-year-old fraudster, who allegedly duped people and earned easy money was arrested by the New Delhi's IGI airport team.

As per reports, the accused, Karamjeet (33), was involved in a syndicate that duped innocent people on the pretext of sending them abroad by offering approved passports and visas from foreign countries at cheaper rates. The syndicate allegedly duped people with fake promises of overseas opportunities. Two more people, including one agent and one passenger, were earlier arrested by the team.

Going by the reports, the syndicate came to the fore when one Indian national passenger Karanbeer Singh landed in the national capital from Germany as a deportee. Reports suggest that he was deported from Germany for an illegal stay. Following the incident, an investigation was carried out and it was found that Karanbeer had left India around June 2022 from Amritsar on his passport.

However, on arrival, he allegedly used another passport under Ranjodh Singh's name, which was procured fraudulently.

Usha Rangani (IPS), Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI airport stated that as soon as the incident came to light, a proper probe was launched to crack the case and it was found that passenger Karanbeer Singh, who was also arrested earlier, stated that his journey to France was arranged by two agents- Gurjit Singh and Karamjeet for Rs 35 lakh. He further went on to say that it was Gurjit who offered him the visa for travelling to various countries.

Besides, in the US, a forged visa from France was also arranged, however, all in vain as he was caught and the passport was seized. However, on agent Vinod Kumar's advice, he reached Barcelona, where a passport under Ranjodh Singh was arranged for him.

However, he was deported to India. Following the probe, agent Gurjit Singh was also arrested in connection with the case and proper raids were carried out to nab Karamjeet as he was untraceable. The cops, however, managed to nab the accused at Chennai airport when he was trying to flee the country.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime and stated that he lured people and cheated them along with other agents by offering them forged visas and passports to earn easy money. Following the information, the cops have launched further probe to dig in more information in this case.