Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 19:58 IST

Cops Unravel International Passport Scam, Arrest Fugitive Agent in Passport, Visa Fraud Syndicate

In a breakthrough, an international passport scam was unravelled, where a 33-year-old fraudster, who allegedly duped people and earned easy money was arrested.

Aaquil Jameel
delhi police
Chennai Police Unravel International Passport Scam, Arrest Fugitive Agent in Passport, Visa Fraud Syndicate | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a breakthrough, an international passport scam was unravelled, where a 33-year-old fraudster, who allegedly duped people and earned easy money was arrested by the New Delhi's IGI airport team.  

As per reports, the accused, Karamjeet (33), was involved in a syndicate that duped innocent people on the pretext of sending them abroad by offering approved passports and visas from foreign countries at cheaper rates. The syndicate allegedly duped people with fake promises of overseas opportunities. Two more people, including one agent and one passenger, were earlier arrested by the team.  

Advertisement

Going by the reports, the syndicate came to the fore when one Indian national passenger Karanbeer Singh landed in the national capital from Germany as a deportee. Reports suggest that he was deported from Germany for an illegal stay. Following the incident, an investigation was carried out and it was found that Karanbeer had left India around June 2022 from Amritsar on his passport. 

However, on arrival, he allegedly used another passport under Ranjodh Singh's name, which was procured fraudulently.  

Advertisement

Usha Rangani (IPS), Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGI airport stated that as soon as the incident came to light, a proper probe was launched to crack the case and it was found that passenger Karanbeer Singh, who was also arrested earlier, stated that his journey to France was arranged by two agents- Gurjit Singh and Karamjeet for Rs 35 lakh. He further went on to say that it was Gurjit who offered him the visa for travelling to various countries.

Besides, in the US, a forged visa from France was also arranged, however, all in vain as he was caught and the passport was seized. However, on agent Vinod Kumar's advice, he reached Barcelona, where a passport under Ranjodh Singh was arranged for him. 

Advertisement

However, he was deported to India. Following the probe, agent Gurjit Singh was also arrested in connection with the case and proper raids were carried out to nab Karamjeet as he was untraceable. The cops, however, managed to nab the accused at Chennai airport when he was trying to flee the country.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime and stated that he lured people and cheated them along with other agents by offering them forged visas and passports to earn easy money. Following the information, the cops have launched further probe to dig in more information in this case.

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 19:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Is Jealous Of RRR Star's Bond With Klin Kaara

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  3. Sensex, Nifty open higher fueled by Asian markets

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News20 minutes ago

  5. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement