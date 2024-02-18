Advertisement

Raipur, Sep 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 10,04,772 on Wednesday with the addition of 48 cases, while no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported during the day, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,90,825 after eight patients were discharged from hospitals, while 14 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active coronavirus positive cases in the state came down to 390, while the death toll stands at 13,557, he said.

Raipur district reported three new infections, taking its caseload to 1,57,893, including 3,139 deaths. Korba recorded 12 fresh cases, Durg nine and Kanker six cases, he said.

As 29,614 samples were examined during the day, the cumulative COVID-19 test count reached 1,25,90,292, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,04,772, new cases 48, death toll 13,557, recoveries 9,90,825, active cases 390, tests 1,25,90,292. PTI COR NP NP