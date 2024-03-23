×

Updated May 17th, 2022 at 11:52 IST

Coronavirus in India: Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 16,400

Daily rise in new coronavirus infections fell below 2,000 after 28 days taking India's tally of COVID cases to 4,31,25,370, while active cases dipped to 16,400

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Covid-19 in India
Image: Representative/PTI | Image:self
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections fell below 2,000 after 28 days taking India's tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,25,370, while the active cases dipped to 16,400, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 1,579 new Covid cases were reported in a span of 24 hours and the death toll climbed to 5,24,260 with 19 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75%, the ministry said.

A decrease of 917 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.44% and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.59%, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,84,710, while the case fatality rate was 1.22%.  

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 191.48 crore.  

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.  

The 19 new fatalities include 18 from Kerala and one from Delhi.

Image: Representative/PTI

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Published May 17th, 2022 at 11:52 IST

