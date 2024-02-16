English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 10th, 2022 at 20:15 IST

Coronavirus: Maha reports 90 new cases; active tally at 778

Coronavirus: Maha reports 90 new cases; active tally at 778

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai, Apr 10 (PTI) Maharashtra on Sunday reported 90 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 78,75,170, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,816 as nobody succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

There are 778 active cases in the state.

Advertisement

A total of 115 patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall recovery count to 77,26,576, the department said in a statement.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.11 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.87 per cent.

Advertisement

As 24,866 tests were conducted on Sunday, the state's overall test count increased to 7,96,91,111.

Mumbai city reported 35 cases, which took its infection count to 10,57,494. Its death toll of 19,560 did not change as no fresh fatality was reported.

Advertisement

Mumbai division reported 41 cases. With this, the number of total cases in this region rose to 22,32,118, including 39,820 deaths. The region did not report a single death linked to the infection.

Nashik division reported seven new cases, Pune division 33 cases, Kolhapur division four cases, Aurangabad division one case, Nagpur division three cases, while Akola and Latur divisions reported one case each.

Advertisement

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases 78,75,170; death toll 1,47,816; recoveries 77,26,576; active cases 778; total tests 7,96,91,111. PTI MR NP NP

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2022 at 20:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

6 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

6 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

6 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

6 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

6 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

6 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

7 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

7 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

7 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

7 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

8 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

8 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Violence: NCSC Recommends President’s Rule in West Bengal

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Nolan Thanks Audiences For Keeping Magic Of The Movies Alive Post COVID

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. A Look At Rakul-Jackky's PDA Moments

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  4. Planning A Summer Vacation? Visit These Places

    Galleries11 minutes ago

  5. BAFTA Host Pulls The Plug On Taylor Swift Jokes For Awards Night

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo