Updated September 9th, 2021 at 09:01 IST
Coronavirus: Thane district reports 243 new cases; four more die
With the addition of 243 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,53,609, an official said on Thursday.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
With the addition of 243 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,53,609, an official said on Thursday.
These cases were reported on Wednesday, he said. As the virus claimed the lives of four persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,330.
The COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection count went up to 1,34,869, while the death toll is 3,294, another official said.
Advertisement
Published September 9th, 2021 at 09:01 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Rummy Psychology: Unraveling the Strategic MindsetTech 22 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.