With the addition of 243 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,53,609, an official said on Thursday.

These cases were reported on Wednesday, he said. As the virus claimed the lives of four persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,330.

The COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection count went up to 1,34,869, while the death toll is 3,294, another official said.