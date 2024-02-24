Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 9th, 2021 at 09:01 IST

Coronavirus: Thane district reports 243 new cases; four more die

With the addition of 243 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,53,609, an official said on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
With the addition of 243 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,53,609, an official said on Thursday.

These cases were reported on Wednesday, he said. As the virus claimed the lives of four persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,330.

The COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.04 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection count went up to 1,34,869, while the death toll is 3,294, another official said. 

Published September 9th, 2021 at 09:01 IST

