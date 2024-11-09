Published 00:04 IST, November 9th 2024
Corps Commander Visits Kishtwar, Reviews Ongoing Operations
A top official of the Army's White Knight Corps visited Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday to review the ongoing operations to track down terrorists responsible for the killings of two Village Defence Guards.
Corps commander visits Kishtwar, reviews ongoing operations | Image: X/ Indian Army
