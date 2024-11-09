sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-Canada Row | J&K Terror Attack | Middle East Conflict | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 00:04 IST, November 9th 2024

Corps Commander Visits Kishtwar, Reviews Ongoing Operations

A top official of the Army's White Knight Corps visited Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday to review the ongoing operations to track down terrorists responsible for the killings of two Village Defence Guards.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Encounter Underway in J&K's Bandipora Amid High Alert After Gunshots Heard Near Army Camp
Corps commander visits Kishtwar, reviews ongoing operations | Image: X/ Indian Army
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

00:04 IST, November 9th 2024