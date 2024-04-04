×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 23:46 IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign for Muzaffarnagar in west UP on Wednesday.

amit shah
Corrupt Will Not Be Spared, Shah Warns from Muzaffarnagar | Image:@bjp4india/x
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign for Muzaffarnagar in west UP on Wednesday. 

He stated that the there will no complacency shown in action against the 'corrupt' under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi

BJP accused the opposition alliance as ‘ghamandiya gathbandhan (haughty alliance)’ and stated that the alliance was collectively was guilty of corruption worth ₹12 lakh crore.

Conversing with the audience on the subject, he asked, “Tell me, should those who engage in corruption be behind bars or not?” The audience responded with a loud ‘yes’ and Shah then went on to target the opposition with the dynastic rule jibe.

"On the day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Meerut to celebrate the Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh, the same day, this alliance held a ‘bhrastachari bacaho (save corrupt)’ rally. They spoke of sheltering the corrupt. But I want to tell the people that in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the corrupt would be behind bars, and in 2024 too, we are saying the same thing,” he said.


 

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 23:46 IST

