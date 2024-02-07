Tent to Sanctum Sanctorum: 500-Yr-Wait For Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha Ends Today

Advertisement

Ayodhya: As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony approaches in Ayodhya, the city is abuzz with religious enthusiasm. Scheduled for January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the rituals marking the consecration of the Ram Temple. The ceremony will be guided by a team of priests led by the esteemed Lakshmikant Dixit.

Notably, PM Narendra Modi presiding over the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony and before the event, is following a strict 11-day ‘anushthan’ or special ritual which includes sleeping on the floor and consuming coconut water.

Anticipation is at its peak as invitations have been extended to various celebrities and prominent personalities, adding a touch of grandeur to the sacred event.

The city is witnessing extensive preparations, with the Rampath adorned with cut-outs of Lord Ram, creating a majestic path ahead of the consecration ceremony.

The Ram Mandir itself is being adorned with flowers, radiating an aura of divinity as the consecration ceremony draws near.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch

Republic TV LIVE TV : https://www.republicworld.com/livetv/

: https://www.republicworld.com/livetv/ R Bharat LIVE TV: https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv/

https://www.republicbharat.com/livetv/ Republic World Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicWorld

https://www.youtube.com/@RepublicWorld R Bharat Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/RepublicTVBharat

Besides, Republic World will also be running a live blog where users will get updates in real-time. You can track the fastest and latest update on our Republic World English Website: https://www.republicworld.com/

All About Pran Pratishtha

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony will begin at 12.30 PM in the shubh muhurat and is expected to be concluded by 1 pm. The mega event will be relayed in temples and public places in villages and urban areas across the country. The sacred ceremony of Pran Pratishtha is set to take place on January 22, 2024. During this auspicious event, the consecration of Ram Lalla within the temple is meticulously scheduled to occur between 12:15 pm and 12:45 pm. A day later on Jan 23, devotees can offer prayers at the temple from 7 AM till 11.30 AM. The temple will open its doors for darshan again from 2 pm to 7 pm.

Aarti Timings

Experience the divine with three daily aarti ceremonies scheduled at 6:30 am, 12:00 noon, and 7:30 pm.

6:30 AM: Shringar/Jagaran Aarti

Shringar/Jagaran Aarti 12:00 PM: Bhog Aarti

Bhog Aarti 7:30 PM: Sandhya Aarti

To partake in these sacred rituals, passes are essential. Ensure you adhere to the following schedule for seamless participation in the spiritually enriching aarti ceremonies.

Pran Pratishtha: Detailed Schedule of PM for Ram Mandir Inauguration on Jan 22

10:25 am: Arrival at Ayodhya Airport

10:45 am: Arrival at Ayodhya Helipad

10:55 am: Arrival at Shri Ram JanmaBhoomi

11:00 am to 12:00 pm: Reserved

12:05 pm to 12:55 pm: Pran Prathishtha ceremony

12:55 pm: Departure from the puja venue

1:00 pm: Arrival at the venue of the public function

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm: Participation in a public function at Ayodhya

2:10 pm: Visit Kuber Teela

Pran Pratishtha: Guests for Ram Mandir Inauguration on January 22

More than 7,000 guests, including 3,000 very important individuals such as priests, donors, and various politicians, have received invitation cards for the consecration ceremony. The event is set to take place in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. To ensure the safety of the ceremony, strict security measures have been implemented in and around Ayodhya. The police and NDRF teams are stationed across the city to handle any potential situations.

Simultaneously, the fourth day of the week-long Vedic rituals for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in the temple has commenced. The day began with the lighting of the holy fire at 9 am, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'Havan.'

The 51-inch idol of Lord Ram, intricately crafted by the renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was ceremoniously placed inside the sanctum.

In light of the consecration ceremony, the Central Government announced on Thursday that all central government offices will be closed for half a day on January 22.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has prepared 'mahaprasad' for VIPs attending the mega consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Monday.

Over 20,000 packets of 'mahaprasad,' made with pure ghee, five types of dry fruits, sugar, and gram flour, will be provided to guests after the ceremony.

Gujarat's Bhagwa Sena Bharti Garvi and Sant Seva Sansthan, under the guidance of the Trust, are responsible for preparing the 'mahaprasad.' The organisation's National President, Kamal Bhai Rawal, mentioned that the 'mahaprasad' was crafted meticulously with over 5,000 kg of ingredients, ensuring purity.

More than 20,000 packets, aligning with Sanatani tradition, will contain two laddus, Saryu river water, Akshat, betel nut plate, and Kalava. The Trust is also providing daily meals to over 5,000 saints in Udaasin Ashram Ranopali, offering kits with blankets, pillows, and bedsheets.

Additionally, arrangements for vegetarian food, including legume and millet-based dishes prepared by chefs from Varanasi and Delhi, have been made for guests attending the Pran Pratishtha program on the temple premises. 'Thepla,' almond barfi, and 'matar kachori' will be part of the menu served to the guests.

Pran Pratishtha: States declared holiday and half-day on Jan 22

Following the central government’s announcement, states like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, and Uttarkhand have declared a partial holiday.

Uttarakhand- "In view of the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, all government offices in Uttarakhand will remain closed till 2:30 pm on January 22. All educational institutions in the state will remain closed," an official notification said.

Assam- Assam government on Thursday declared a half-holiday on January 22. All state government offices and educational institutions in the state will remain closed till 2.30 PM on January 22 on account of the half-holiday.

Odisha- All the Odisha government offices will remain closed for half a day on January 22. Earlier, the Odisha government had declared January 17 as a public holiday in the state in view of the inauguration of 'Parikrama Prakalpa (heritage corridor project)' constructed around the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.

Gujarat- The government offices in Gujarat will remain closed for half a day on January 22.

Rajasthan- Rajasthan government on Thursday declared a half-day holiday in the state on January 22. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made the announcement in the BJP Legislature Party meeting held at the party’s headquarters.

Tripura has also declared hald-day on January 22 for educational institutions and government agencies. All such institutions would remain closed till 2:30 PM.

Chandigarh- The Chandigarh administration has also declared holiday on January 22 for the celebrations of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. “All government offices, boards, corporations and institutions remain closed so that employees can participate in celebrations,” said the authorities.

Haryana- Half day holiday has been declared in all state government offices and educational institutions across the state of Haryana till 2:30 pm on 22nd January.

Pran Pratishtha: Celebrities to attend Ram Mandir inauguration on Jan 22

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Arun Govil and Amjad Ali Khan are among the A-listers from the film and music world who have received the invitation for the consecration of Ram Mandir . The over 500 state guest list, accessed by PTI, features a mix of actors, directors and singers from the showbiz world invited for the event. With Kangana Ranaut already in Ayodhya, we have got hands on a tentative list of celebs who are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony on January 22.

According to details on the list, Big B will fly into Ayodhya in a private chartered plane on Monday, January 22 for the opening of the 161-foot-tall pink sandstone shrine. The list also features south superstars Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal.

Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Ajay Devgn are on the list, also featuring Madhur Bhandarkar, Sanjay Leela BhansaliMadhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene, Hema Malini and Sunny Deol. Kangana arrived in Ayodhya on Saturday, January 20, two days ahead of the grand ceremony.

From the world of music, singers such as Shreya Ghoshal, Kailash Kher, Amjad Ali, Shankar Mahadevan, Ilayaraja, Anup Jalota, Sonu Nigam and Anuradha Paudwal have been invited.

TV stars Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who portrayed Ram and Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s popular TV series Ramayan, are on the list too.

The invitees include regional artists such as Jahnu Barua, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Manju Borah, and Malcha Goswami. Poet Manoj Muntashir and his wife, and lyricist and writer Prasoon Joshi along with his wife too find mention in the list.

However, it is not clear how many of them will actually attend the ceremony. While some on the list may fly in private jets on January 22, others are likely to take regular flights to reach a day earlier and stay overnight either in Ayodhya or nearby cities like Lucknow.

Indian stock market to remain closed for trading on January 22

The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading on January 22, 2024, on the occasion of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday concerning the same.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), in a circular on Friday, January 19, said that special trading sessions would be held in the equity and equity derivative segments on January 20 (Saturday) to assess their preparedness to handle major disruptions or failures at the primary site. The NSE communicated that regular trading sessions will take place on January 20, 2024, from the primary site, following the standard market timings.

In addition to the market closure on January 22, other financial institutions and services will also be affected. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the closure of money markets on the same day. Public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions, and Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across the country are expected to remain closed for half a day. The Department of Personnel and Training has issued an order for a half-day closure of central government establishments on January 22 as well.

The next trading holiday is scheduled for January 26, 2024, on the occasion of Republic Day, according to the NSE website.