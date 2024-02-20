Srinagar: The ski resort of Gulmarg in Kashmir sets the stage for the eagerly awaited Kashmir leg of the Khelo India Winter Games, commencing amidst a fresh blanket of snow on Wednesday. Following a dry winter, the Games initial phase unfolded in Leh, featuring exhilarating ice hockey and ice skating competitions.



In Gulmarg, around 800 athletes representing 20 states and Union Territories gear up to showcase their prowess in various winter sports events, including snowboarding, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing and snow mountaineering.

"This edition of the Games places exclusive emphasis on snow-related winter sports, with competitions divided into four events- snow mountaineering, Alpine skiing, snowboarding, and Nordic skiing," said J&K Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gul.



Authorities have meticulously reviewed preparations for the Games scheduled from February 21 to 25, ensuring the venue's readiness to warmly welcome athletes and participants alike.



Khelo India Winter Games constitute a vital component of the central government's flagship Khelo India scheme, aimed at fostering mass participation and excellence in sports across the nation.



Organized by the Department of Youth Services & Sports and the J&K Sports Council in collaboration with the Tourism Department, Gulmarg Development Authority and other stakeholder departments, the event will kick off with the unveiling of the mascot.



The anthem and customized apparel for the 4th edition echo the spirit of the Khelo India Games held elsewhere in the country.



The selection of the 'Snow Leopard' as the mascot by the J&K Sports Council aims to shed light on high mountain development issues, the fragile environment and conservation efforts essential for protecting the natural habitat of this majestic 'big cat'.



Secretary Gul expressed confidence in the seamless execution of the Khelo India Winter Games, emphasizing the dedication of the entire administration and staff in Gulmarg.



"Accommodations and arrangements have been meticulously finalized, ensuring the event's resounding success,," she added.



On Tuesday, the picturesque ski resort of Gulmarg received a fresh dusting of snow just before the Games commencement, adding to its charm and allure.



Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is also in Gulmarg, extended his heartfelt wishes to the participating athletes, emphasizing the significance of fair play in sports.



"Enjoy sports. I know it's a competition, everyone wants to win; try to play it in the fairest way possible," Tendulkar had said.



Meanwhile, a special cultural evening has begun at Ski- resort Gulmarg, featuring mesmerizing performances by local artists portraying the diverse cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.



The musical event is attended by participating athletes, officials, visiting tourists and local residents alike.

