Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

Countdown Begins: Gulmarg Braces for Action-Packed Khelo India Winter Games

Sachin Tendulkar, who is also in Gulmarg, extended his heartfelt wishes to the participating athletes, emphasizing the significance of fair play in sports.

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Army and ITBP played the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 men’s ice-hockey final at the NDS sports complex ice rink on Feb 6.
Army and ITBP played the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 men’s ice-hockey final at the NDS sports complex ice rink on Feb 6. | Image:DIPR-Ladakh
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read

Srinagar: The ski resort of Gulmarg in Kashmir sets the stage for the eagerly awaited Kashmir leg of the Khelo India Winter Games, commencing amidst a fresh blanket of snow on Wednesday. Following a dry winter, the Games initial phase unfolded in Leh, featuring exhilarating ice hockey and ice skating competitions.

In Gulmarg, around 800 athletes representing 20 states and Union Territories gear up to showcase their prowess in various winter sports events, including snowboarding, Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing and snow mountaineering.
"This edition of the Games places exclusive emphasis on snow-related winter sports, with competitions divided into four events- snow mountaineering, Alpine skiing, snowboarding, and Nordic skiing," said J&K Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gul.

Authorities have meticulously reviewed preparations for the Games scheduled from February 21 to 25, ensuring the venue's readiness to warmly welcome athletes and participants alike.

Khelo India Winter Games constitute a vital component of the central government's flagship Khelo India scheme, aimed at fostering mass participation and excellence in sports across the nation.

Organized by the Department of Youth Services & Sports and the J&K Sports Council in collaboration with the Tourism Department, Gulmarg Development Authority and other stakeholder departments, the event will kick off with the unveiling of the mascot.

The anthem and customized apparel for the 4th edition echo the spirit of the Khelo India Games held elsewhere in the country.

The selection of the 'Snow Leopard' as the mascot by the J&K Sports Council aims to shed light on high mountain development issues, the fragile environment and conservation efforts essential for protecting the natural habitat of this majestic 'big cat'.

Secretary Gul expressed confidence in the seamless execution of the Khelo India Winter Games, emphasizing the dedication of the entire administration and staff in Gulmarg.

"Accommodations and arrangements have been meticulously finalized, ensuring the event's resounding success,," she added.

On Tuesday, the picturesque ski resort of Gulmarg received a fresh dusting of snow just before the Games commencement, adding to its charm and allure.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is also in Gulmarg, extended his heartfelt wishes to the participating athletes, emphasizing the significance of fair play in sports.

"Enjoy sports. I know it's a competition, everyone wants to win; try to play it in the fairest way possible," Tendulkar had said.

Meanwhile, a special cultural evening has begun at Ski- resort Gulmarg, featuring mesmerizing performances by local artists portraying the diverse cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

The musical event is attended by participating athletes, officials, visiting tourists and local residents alike.
 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 20:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

5 minutes ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

21 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

a day ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

a day ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

a day ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

a day ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

a day ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

a day ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

a day ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

a day ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

a day ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

a day ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

a day ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rituraj Singh Death: Actor's Best Films And Shows

    Web Stories5 minutes ago

  2. Gujarat-based electric-bike maker sees 1 lakh sales of Joy e-bike

    Automobile5 minutes ago

  3. Outlook for economy is bright, growth likely to be 7% in FY25

    Economy News6 minutes ago

  4. Rituraj Singh Death: Unseen Photos Of Actor From Sets Go Viral

    Galleries8 minutes ago

  5. Marathi Actress' Speech On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Invites Backlash

    Entertainment11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo