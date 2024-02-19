Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

'Country Filled With Positive Thoughts': PM Modi's Top Quotes From UP's Sambhal

PM Modi was accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

Digital Desk
PM Modi in sambhal
After the ceremony, PM Modi addressed a gathering at the event. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sambhal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi was accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam. The inauguration programme began at 10.30am. 

The event was witnessed by several saints who had come to attend the event. 

Advertisement

After the ceremony, PM Modi addressed a gathering at the event. Here are the top quotes by the PM:

Advertisement

 

  • “Lord Kalki's blessings will allow us to become Viksit-Bharat sooner. I thank you all.”
  • “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' is building nation. Country is filled with positive thoughts and confidence.”
  • “People like Acharya Pramod are building temples for gods. They are doing devotion to gods.”
  • “We stayed firm and emerged stronger. So many new things happening in every areas of country.”
  • “Today, from the land of Uttar Pradesh and birthplace of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, a new stream of devotion and spirituality is eager to flow. Today, foundation stone of another holy shrine is being laid by spiritual practices of saints and feelings of public(sic).”
  • “As Acharya was saying, this event has been possible after 18 years of waiting. I would like to say that there are many good deeds that many have left for me to achieve. With the blessing of all saints and citizens, all of them that have been left will be achieved in the future as well(sic).”
  • "...He (Acharya Pramod Krishnam) said that everyone has something to give but I have nothing, I can only express my feelings. Pramod ji, it is good that you did not give me anything, otherwise the times have changed in such a way that if in today's era, Sudama would give rice to Shri Krishna and the video would come out, a PIL would be filed in the Supreme Court and the judgment would come that something was given to Lord Krishna in corruption and Lord Krishna was doing corruption. It is better that you expressed your feelings and did not give anything…(sic)"
  • "...Today is also the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, hence this day becomes more sacred and more inspiring...On this occasion, I respectfully bow at the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and pay tribute to him…(sic)"

 

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

an hour ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

17 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

19 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

20 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

20 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

20 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Prime Minister Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Shri Kalki Dham Temple

    Videos11 minutes ago

  2. Javed Jaffrey Proves Age Is Just A Number With His Energetic Dance Moves

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Sarfaraz learns lesson after Jadeja mistake, tells Yashavi to be calm

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Know AMFI rules for minors in mutual fund SIPs

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. Gaza’s Largest Hospital ‘No Longer Functional': WHO Chief

    World14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo