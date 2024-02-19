After the ceremony, PM Modi addressed a gathering at the event. | Image: ANI

Sambhal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi was accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam. The inauguration programme began at 10.30am.

The event was witnessed by several saints who had come to attend the event.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal. pic.twitter.com/186zphDswx — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

After the ceremony, PM Modi addressed a gathering at the event. Here are the top quotes by the PM:

“Lord Kalki's blessings will allow us to become Viksit-Bharat sooner. I thank you all.”

“Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' is building nation. Country is filled with positive thoughts and confidence.”

“People like Acharya Pramod are building temples for gods. They are doing devotion to gods.”

“We stayed firm and emerged stronger. So many new things happening in every areas of country.”

“Today, from the land of Uttar Pradesh and birthplace of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, a new stream of devotion and spirituality is eager to flow. Today, foundation stone of another holy shrine is being laid by spiritual practices of saints and feelings of public(sic).”

“As Acharya was saying, this event has been possible after 18 years of waiting. I would like to say that there are many good deeds that many have left for me to achieve. With the blessing of all saints and citizens, all of them that have been left will be achieved in the future as well(sic).”

"...He (Acharya Pramod Krishnam) said that everyone has something to give but I have nothing, I can only express my feelings. Pramod ji, it is good that you did not give me anything, otherwise the times have changed in such a way that if in today's era, Sudama would give rice to Shri Krishna and the video would come out, a PIL would be filed in the Supreme Court and the judgment would come that something was given to Lord Krishna in corruption and Lord Krishna was doing corruption. It is better that you expressed your feelings and did not give anything…(sic)"

"...Today is also the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, hence this day becomes more sacred and more inspiring...On this occasion, I respectfully bow at the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and pay tribute to him…(sic)"