English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2022 at 16:27 IST

Country setting new benchmarks in field of health: PM

Country setting new benchmarks in field of health: PM

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed people's resolve in the fight against Covid and said that whether it is the world's largest free vaccination campaign or medical infrastructure development, India is setting new benchmarks in the field of health.

Modi shared a graphic on Twitter highlighting the achievements of India's Covid vaccination campaign with over 185 crore cumulative doses administered in the country so far.

Advertisement

"The resolve shown by 130 crore people in the country in the fight against coronavirus signifies the strength of New India," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Whether it is the world's largest free vaccination campaign with indigenous vaccines or the development of medical infrastructure, the country is setting new benchmarks in the field of health," he minister said. PTI ASK ZMN

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2022 at 16:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Narendra Modi
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

18 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

18 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

19 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

a day ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pushpa Raj In Berlin: Allu Arjun Meets Fans After Film Screening

    Entertainment17 minutes ago

  2. What Is Kopi Luwak? World’s Most Expensive Coffee

    Web Stories17 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING: Afghanistan Shaken by 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake

    World18 minutes ago

  4. Shriya Pilgaonkar Drops Her Photo Dump

    Web Stories19 minutes ago

  5. Mrunal's Photo Dump Is About Lights and Silhouette

    Web Stories21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo