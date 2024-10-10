sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Noel Tata | Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Couple Arrested for Sacrificing Child to Cure Disease in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Published 15:01 IST, October 10th 2024

Couple Arrested for Sacrificing Child to Cure Disease in UP's Muzaffarnagar

During interrogation, Mamta and her husband, Gopal Kashyap confessed that after killing their daughter they hid her body somewhere in a jungle, Bansal said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
up police
Couple Arrested for Sacrificing Child to Cure Disease in UP's Muzaffarnagar | Image: IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:01 IST, October 10th 2024