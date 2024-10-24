Published 17:45 IST, October 24th 2024
Couple Hired To Clean Bungalow Steals Rs 14 Lakh in Just 45 Minutes In Surat, On The Run
In a shocking incident, a couple hired for cleaning work at a bungalow in Surat allegedly stole valuables worth Rs 14 lakh. Both are one the run, police said.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Couple hired for cleaning bungalow in Surat, steals Rs 14 lakh, on the run | Image: Representative image
