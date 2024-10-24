sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Couple Hired To Clean Bungalow Steals Rs 14 Lakh in Just 45 Minutes In Surat, On The Run

Published 17:45 IST, October 24th 2024

Couple Hired To Clean Bungalow Steals Rs 14 Lakh in Just 45 Minutes In Surat, On The Run

In a shocking incident, a couple hired for cleaning work at a bungalow in Surat allegedly stole valuables worth Rs 14 lakh. Both are one the run, police said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Couple hired for cleaning bungalow in Surat, steals Rs 14 lakh, on the run
Couple hired for cleaning bungalow in Surat, steals Rs 14 lakh, on the run | Image: Representative image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:45 IST, October 24th 2024