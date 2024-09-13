sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:46 IST, September 13th 2024

Couple in Custody for Murder of 75-year-Old Woman in Kerala

Kerala police have taken into custody a couple in connection with the death of a 75-year-old woman whose body was found in the backyard of their house.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Alappuzha police said the couple was taken into custody from Karnataka and detailed interrogation was going on.
Alappuzha police said the couple was taken into custody from Karnataka and detailed interrogation was going on. | Image: PTI/representative
