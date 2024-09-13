Published 14:46 IST, September 13th 2024
Couple in Custody for Murder of 75-year-Old Woman in Kerala
Kerala police have taken into custody a couple in connection with the death of a 75-year-old woman whose body was found in the backyard of their house.
Alappuzha police said the couple was taken into custody from Karnataka and detailed interrogation was going on. | Image: PTI/representative
