Updated April 13th, 2024 at 20:59 IST

YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise Near Delhi-NCR

A young couple who lived together in Haryana's Bahadurgarh allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the seventh storey of their rented flat.

Reported by: Digital Desk
YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise Near Delhi-NCR
YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise Near Delhi-NCR | Image:Youtube
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Bahadurgarh: A young couple who lived together in Haryana's Bahadurgarh allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the seventh floor of their rented flat, police said on Saturday. According to officials, the couple, identified as Garvit (25) and Nandini (22), jumped from the 7th storey of Ruhil Residency in Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

The deceased pair had a YouTube channel and produced short films for YouTube and Facebook. The couple with their team of five arrived in Bahadurgarh from Dehradun a few days before. They got a rented apartment on the seventh story of a building and began living there with their teammates.

Advertisement

According to the police, the couple returned home late at night following a film shooting. The two had a disagreement about an issue before taking the extreme step around 6:00 in the morning.

After receiving information about the incident, a police squad arrived at the scene, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Advertisement

A forensics crew also arrived at the scene and began gathering evidence. CCTV footage was also being reviewed. 

"We are looking into the incident, and further action will be taken accordingly," Jagbir, the case's investigating officer stated.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 17:59 IST

