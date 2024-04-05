Updated April 5th, 2024 at 15:56 IST
Court Grants Permission to CBI to Question K Kavitha in Delhi Excise Policy Case
Court has granted permission to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate BRS leader K Kavitha' statement.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Court Grants Permission to CBI to Question K Kavitha in Delhi Excise Policy Case | Image:PTI
Advertisement
New Delhi: Court has granted permission to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate BRS leader K Kavitha' statement.
Earlier on Friday, CBI has sought court's permission to interrogate BRS leader K Kavitha's statement.
Advertisement
Currently, BRS leader K Kavitha is lodged in Tihar Jail.
K Kavitha is currently in judicial custody and was held by the Enforcement Directorate in relation with Delhi excise policy case.
Advertisement
More details are awaited.
Advertisement
Published April 5th, 2024 at 15:54 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.