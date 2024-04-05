×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

Court Grants Permission to CBI to Question K Kavitha in Delhi Excise Policy Case

Court has granted permission to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate BRS leader K Kavitha' statement.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday
Court Grants Permission to CBI to Question K Kavitha in Delhi Excise Policy Case | Image:PTI
New Delhi: Court has granted permission to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to interrogate BRS leader K Kavitha' statement. 

Earlier on Friday, CBI has sought court's permission to interrogate BRS leader K Kavitha's statement. 

Currently, BRS leader K Kavitha is lodged in Tihar Jail.

K Kavitha is currently in judicial custody and was held by the Enforcement Directorate in relation with Delhi excise policy case.

More details are awaited. 


 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 15:54 IST

