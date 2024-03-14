×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated August 26th, 2023 at 15:24 IST

Court in Kerala rejects plea seeking vigilance probe against CM Vijayan, his daughter

The issue came to fore after a Malayalam daily recently reported that the CMRL had paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to the CM's daughter between 2017 and 2020.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Image: PTI) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A court here on Saturday dismissed a plea seeking vigilance inquiry against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter and others in connection with alleged financial transactions between a private mineral company and her IT firm.

The Special Vigilance Court in Muvattupuzha dismissed the petition filed by social activist Gireesh Babu, for want of evidence, sources said.

The petition sought an investigation into the "illegal financial transactions, coming under the ambit of bribery, carried out between the accused persons," in connection with mining and other "business interests" of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

Apart from Veena T and Vijayan, the petition had also arraigned former leader of Opposition in the state Assembly and senior Congress leader, Ramesh Chennithala, Indian Union Muslim League leaders P K Kunhalikutty and V K Ibrahimkunju, Veena's IT firm, CMRL and others.

A controversy had erupted recently over certain financial transactions between CMRL and the Chief Minister's daughter Veena and her IT firm.

The issue came to fore after a Malayalam daily recently reported that the CMRL had paid a total of Rs 1.72 crore to the CM's daughter between 2017 and 2020.

The news report, citing the recent ruling of an interim board for settlement, said that the Kochi-based company previously had an agreement with Veena's IT firm for consultancy and software support services.

Despite the fact that no service was rendered by her firm, the amount was paid on a monthly basis "due to her relationship with a prominent person", the report added. 

Advertisement

Published August 26th, 2023 at 15:24 IST

Business

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Igor Stimac

Blue Tigers eye win

2 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

3 minutes ago
Harish Salve in Republic Summit

Harish Salve on CAA

5 minutes ago
Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners

Odisha FC's AFC Cup

5 minutes ago
Muhammad Waseem

MI Emirates’ Waseem

8 minutes ago
Do They Have Right to Refuse: Amit Shah Slams Mamata, Stalin For Opposing CAA Rules

Amit Shah on CAA

10 minutes ago
Rajasthan petrol pump strike

Petrol price cut

12 minutes ago
Sikh Community Launches Gurumukhi Language Center at Delhi University

Gurumukhi Language Center

13 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

Most sixes in IPL

14 minutes ago
RBI on Paytm crisis

RBI impositions on Paytm

17 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Japan

23 minutes ago
Death

Gurugram Woman Found Dead

30 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri at Republic Summit 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri

32 minutes ago
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

33 minutes ago
Paytm

NPCI on Paytm

35 minutes ago
spaceX Musk

Data of Starship lost?

43 minutes ago
OTT platform (representative image)

OTT Censorship Necessary?

an hour ago
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Calls Out Ozzy

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News7 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News8 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo