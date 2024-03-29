Advertisement

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) Thirteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Friday while 454 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,54,812, a medical bulletin said.

Deaths were reported from several districts including Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur and Hoshiarpur.

The toll reached 17,575. The number of active cases was 4,996.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 81 cases, followed by 44 in Fazilka and 42 in Jalandhar.

A total of 339 patients are on oxygen support while 30 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin said. A total of 1,256 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 7,32,291, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 95 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 91,209.

With three more deaths reported in the city in the last 24-hours, the toll reached 1,149.

The number of active cases in the city was 728 while the number of recoveries was 89,332. PTI CHS RAX RAX