New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Delhi recorded 1,407 new Covid cases and two more fatalities, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.72 percent, according to data shared by the health department here on Saturday. A total of 29,821 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in Delhi a day before, it stated.

Delhi recorded 1,656 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Friday, highest since February 4, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent. PTI SLB TDS TDS