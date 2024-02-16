English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 10th, 2022 at 20:23 IST

Covid: 141 new cases, one more death in Delhi, positivity rate rises to 1.29 pc

Covid: 141 new cases, one more death in Delhi, positivity rate rises to 1.29 pc

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Delhi reported 141 fresh Covid cases and one more death on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.29 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 caseload has increased to 18,66,243 and the death toll to 26,157, the latest bulletin stated.

Advertisement

There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Delhi over the last few days.

The capital had on Saturday reported 160 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.55 percent.

Advertisement

On Friday, it had reported 146 new cases and one more death, while the positivity rate stood at 1.39 percent.

On Thursday, the city had recorded 176 cases, registering a 40 per cent increase over the previous day's count. The positivity rate stood at 1.68 percent while no death was reported.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, 126 new cases were reported with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent and one person had succumbed to the disease.

A total of 10,939 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi the previous day, the bulletin said.

Advertisement

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Advertisement

As many as 450 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation in the capital, the bulletin stated.

There are 9,745 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 49 (0.5 per cent) of them are occupied, it said. PTI GVS TDS TDS

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2022 at 20:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

6 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

6 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

6 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

6 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

6 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

6 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

7 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

7 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

7 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

7 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

8 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

8 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Violence: NCSC Recommends President’s Rule in West Bengal

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Nolan Thanks Audiences For Keeping Magic Of The Movies Alive Post COVID

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. A Look At Rakul-Jackky's PDA Moments

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  4. Planning A Summer Vacation? Visit These Places

    Galleries11 minutes ago

  5. BAFTA Host Pulls The Plug On Taylor Swift Jokes For Awards Night

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo