Updated September 15th, 2021 at 21:17 IST

COVID-19: 1,116 new cases, 8 deaths in Karnataka

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Bengaluru, Sep 15 (PTI) Karnataka on Wednesday recorded 1,116 new cases of COVID-19, and 8 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,64,083 and death toll to 37,537, the health department said.

The day also saw 970 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,10,626.

Of 1,116 new cases reported today, 462 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 265 discharges and 5 deaths.

Total number of active cases is at 15,892.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.65 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.71 per cent.

Of 8 deaths reported on Wednesday 5 are from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru and Udupi.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 462, Dakshina Kannada 102, Udupi 89, Hassan 81, Mysuru 76, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,42,332, followed by Mysuru 1,77,016 and Tumakuru 1,19,776.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,18,938, followed by Mysuru 1,74,122 and Tumakuru 1,18,012.

Cumulatively a total of 4,56,89,893 samples have been tested of which 1,70,306 were tested on Wednesday alone. PTI KSU BN BN

Published September 15th, 2021 at 21:17 IST

