COVID-19: 12 Nagpur cops test positive after return from Pune training session

Press Trust Of India
Twelve Nagpur police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday and Sunday after returning from a training session at the Maharashtra Intelligence Academy in Pune, an official said.

A total of 33 personnel from Nagpur police had gone for the training, which took place between August 30 and September 9, said Sandip Pakhale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) on Sunday.

"Two policemen, on returning from Pune, showed mild symptoms and their swab samples returned positive late Saturday night, after which we decided to test all 33 as a precautionary measure. Another 10 tested positive, taking the total to 12," he said.

