Nagpur, Feb 1 (PTI) A total of 135 COVID-19 patients have died in the last one month in Nagpur, District Collector R Vimla said on Tuesday.

The number of deaths due to the infection in the district stood at 10,123 on January 2, which increased to 10,258 as on Tuesday, with the deaths being more in the city areas than the rural parts, Vimla told reporters.

She also said an analysis indicated fatalities were higher among those patients who were not vaccinated.

The collector said 98.58 percent eligible persons have received the first dose, while 68.31 per cent are fully vaccinated, which left some 5 lakh people who have not taken the second dose. PTI CLS BNM BNM BNM