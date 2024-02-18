English
Updated September 24th, 2021 at 21:34 IST

Covid-19: 1,733 new cases, recoveries breach 26 lakh in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reported 1,733 new Covid-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 26,53,848, while 27 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,454, the health department said on Friday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
According to a medical bulletin, 1,631 people were discharged, aggregating to 26,01,198 till date, leaving 17,196 active cases.

A total of 1,58,075 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,60,74,497.

Four districts accounted for the majority of new infections with Coimbatore adding 210 cases, Chennai 205, Chengalpet 122 and Erode 119, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.

Five districts reported new cases below 10, while there were no fresh deaths in 20 districts.

Two women -- aged 56 years and 37 years -- hailing from Chennai and Theni, respectively, were the only victims to succumb without any pre-existing illness or comorbidities, the bulletin said. 

Published September 24th, 2021 at 21:34 IST

