Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 25th, 2021 at 23:07 IST

COVID-19: 39 persons, including 6 kids, test positive in Byculla jail

Thirty-nine people, comprising inmates and six children, have tested positive for coronavirus in Byculla women's jail in Mumbai over the past 10 days, officials said on Saturday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Thirty-nine people, comprising inmates and six children, have tested positive for coronavirus in Byculla women's jail in Mumbai over the past 10 days, officials said on Saturday.

Some 120 inmates were tested during this period, a civic official said, adding that 36 of the 39 who were detected with the infection have been quarantined in nearby Patanwala school and their condition was stable.

A pregnant woman inmate has been admitted in GT Hospital as a precautionary measure, the official added.

Meanwhile, the medical health officer of BMC's E Ward told PTI the jail had not been declared a containment zone, and the civic body's daily bulletin had erroneously informed that it was. 

Advertisement

Published September 25th, 2021 at 23:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

an hour ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

2 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

5 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

21 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Selena Shares Photos From '40 Hours In Paris'

    Web Stories13 minutes ago

  2. Not Just RC16, Janhvi Kapoor To Star Opposite Suriya In A Bollywood Film

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  3. Ravindra Jadeja dedicates Player of the Match award to wife Rivaba

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  4. Power consumption surged 7.5% in April-January, indicates economic boost

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. PNB partners with IREDA to boost renewable energy lending

    Business News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo